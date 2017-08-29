TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Monaco sign Jovetic as Mbappe nears PSG move
Ligue 1 champions Monaco have signed Montenegro striker Stevan Jovetic from Inter Milan for a reported £10m.
The former Manchester City forward, 27, has signed a four-year deal.
On Monday, photos emerged of Jovetic wearing the number 10 shirt, previously worn by Kylian Mbappe who is reported to be joining Paris St-Germain on loan.
“I’m very happy to be here. There are some great players on this team. That’s why I chose AS Monaco,” he told the club website.
It is reported that Mbappe, 18, will join PSG on loan before Thursday’s transfer deadline and complete a permanent 180m euros (£167m) move next summer, so that the Paris club can comply with Financial Fair Play.
–
BBC Sport
