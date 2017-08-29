modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Brighton still hunting for striker after Raphael Dwamena's collapsed move

- ghanasoccernet.com
22 minutes ago | Sports News


Brighton have moved onto the 'the next set of targets' after a collapsed transfer of Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena.

The newly-promoted English Premier League side looked to have secured the services of the Ghanaian but was knocked back after a failed medical.

And Seagulls manager Chris Hughton says he is searching for a new striker until the transfer window shuts on Thursday.

"It's disappointing but what we have to do is move on from there, unfortunately for us, and more unfortunate for the lad," Hughton said, when asked about Dwamena's failed transfer.

"In the end, you can't do anything about it.
"It's one of those things that happens, it's not a usual set of circumstances, but all we can do is move on from that and go on to the next set of targets.

"We've got to work as hard as we can to make this squad as good as we can for the end of this window."

Goalless Brighton will continue their search for a new striker until the transfer window shuts, says manager Chris Hughton.

Brighton picked their first point of the season in a 0-0 with Watford on Saturday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

SSNIT struggling to pay salaries – Andrew Awuni

4 hours ago

Anti-graft campaigners criticise Akufo-Addo's approach to fighting cor...

5 hours ago

quot-img-1Those who are rich in every sense of the word understand that life is a learning experience. It never stops.

By: TB Joshua quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.26445.2676
Pound Sterling5.67985.6864
Swiss Franc4.60544.6073
Canadian Dollar3.51953.5227
S/African Rand0.33720.3373
Australian Dollar3.49653.5028
body-container-line