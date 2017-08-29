modernghana logo

Egypt goalkeeper's trainer says team is ready for the stern test against Cranes of Uganda

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News


Egypt 's goalkeeping coach  Ahmed Nagy  revealed that the team is raedy for the games against the Cranes of Uganda and they have settled on who will be in post.

The Pharaohs will face Uganda on Thursday, August 31 in Kampala before hosting them at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium on September 5 in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Egypt  head coach Hector Cuper called up Zamalek's Ahmed El-Shennawy,  Egypt 's legendary keeper Essam El-Hadary, who plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Taawoun, Al Ahly's Sherif Ekramy and Mohamed Awaad of Ismaily for the Pharaohs'  squad ahead of the upcoming game .

'We're happy with the players' excitement for the game,' Nagy said in radio comments. 'We've settled on the team's starting goalkeeper but we will not announce any names now to ensure competitiveness going between all players.'

Nagy added that the technical staff usually lean towards choosing the most experienced players for such vital games as they can surely handle stress better.

Egypt currently top the group with six points, two points above second-placed Uganda, while Ghana sit third with only one point and Congo languish at the bottom of the group with 0 points.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

