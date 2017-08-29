TOP STORIES
Egypt stars arrive for crunch World Cup qualifiers against Uganda in Kampala
Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has joined the Egyptian national team's training camp in Alexandria ahead of the 2018 World Cup Africa qualifier against Uganda away at the Mandela National Stadium on Thursday.
"The foreign-based players are arriving one-by-one in the next few hours as the team are scheduled to fly to Kampala on Tuesday," the Pharaohs' executive manager Ihab Lehitah told the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) website on Monday.
All the local-based players have now joined the training camp since it began last week, with many foreign-based players already present, including Saudi Ahly left-winger Mohamed Abdel-Shafy, Wigan midfielder Sam Morsi, Aston Villa right-winger Ahmed Elmohamady and Saudi Taawoun keeper Essam El-Hadary.
Topping Group E with six points, the Pharaohs are looking for a victory in the Ugandan capital to boost their qualification chances.
Egypt will host Uganda on 5 September at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium.
Egypt last made it to the World Cup in 1990, and hope to end their 28-year wait with an appearance in Russia next year.
