The world can failed you, the people around you can failed you, your family can failed you but you are the last person to fail yourself.By: Julius Sitsofe Yao M
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Akwasi Asante sidelined ahead of Grimsby clash against Doncaster tonight
Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Akwasi Asante is still sidelined ahead of Grimsby's Checkatrade Trophy clash against Doncaster tonight.
The 24-year-old has not been involved since the start of the season due an injury suffered in pre-season.
The frontman has been ruled out of the club's summer schedule - and is not likely to be available until September at the earliest.
The precise nature of Asante's upper-leg problem has been tricky to diagnose - and he will not be rushed back until he has proven his fitness.
This means he will be unavailable ahead of the clash at the Blundell Park, Cleethorpes.
