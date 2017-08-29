TOP STORIES
Disobeying the laws of God is not the meaning of human rights.By: Kyei-Afrifa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Ghana's World Cup opponents Egypt invite 15 local-based players for Uganda clash
Unlike Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah who opted for only two local-based players for Congo matches, Egypt coach Hector Cuper has called up 15 local-based players for the anticipated away game against Uganda on 31 August in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.
Topping Group E with six points, the Pharaohs are looking for a victory in the Ugandan capital to boost their qualification chances.
Egypt last made it to the World Cup in 1990, and hope to end their 28-year wait with an appearance in Russia next year.
The 15-man local-based squad has been announced as follows:
Goalkeepers: Sherif Ekrami (Ahly), Ahmed El-Shennawy (Zamalek), Mohamed Awaad (Ismaily).
Defenders: Saad Samir (Ahly), Rami Rabia (Ahly), Ali Gabr (Zamalek), Ahmed Fathi (Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Ahly), Mohamed Fathi (Ismaily).
Midfielders: Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Ahmed El-Sheikh (Ahly), Hossam Ashour (Ahly), Abdallah El-Said (Ahly), Saleh Gomaa (Ahly).
Strikers: Hossam Hassan (Smouha).
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News