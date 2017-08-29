modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Preview of the game between Uganda and Egypt in Kampala

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Preparations for the much awaited FIFA World  Cup Russia 2018 group D qualifier between Uganda Cranes and the Pharaohs at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole in Uganda are on a high notch.

All the pre-match modalities and the measures to have a successful match were announced during a preparatory press conference held on Monday at FUFA House in Kampala.

The press conference was graced by the FUFA deputy CEO Humphrey Mandu, FUFA Executive committee member and chairperson of the FUFA International Match organizing committee Issa Magoola, Namboole stadium manager Jamil Ssewanyana, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Andrew Sorowen, match day event organizer Bobkins Kibirige of Kibo Media and coordinated by media officer Hamza Africana Nsereko.

FUFA Deputy CEO Humphrey Mandu and AIGP Andrew Sorowen

Mandu assured the general public of affluent organization for the match with preparations taking the right shape and direction hours to the much awaited match.

'We assure the public that the preparations for the match are in a high gear and everything is progressing in the right direction and tiding' Mandu observed.

In his brief address before the media, AIGP Sorowen assured of maximum security  prior to, during and after the match.

'Security operations have been finalized and we assure the public and spectators of maximum security before, during and after the match. Spectators should respect the rules set in order to ensure a smooth transition' Sorowen noted.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Sorowen assured of maximum security

FUFA International Match organizing committee chairperson Magoola vowed to organize a great match, confirming the full schedule of the visiting team and match officials.

The match officials will set in on Tuesday afternoon.

Match commissioner Michael Wambura from Tanzania will arrive on Tuesday, 29th August 2017 at 12:45 hours aboard Kenya Airways KQ 412.

An hour later, he will be followed by the match referee assessor, Daniel Rene Louzaya from Congo at 01:50 hours aboard Rwandair Express WB 464.

The referees Lemghaifry Bouchaab (Mauritania), Aboubaar Doumbouya (Guinea), Waar Abderahmane (Mauritania) and fourth official Toure Sekou Ahmed (Guinea).

The two officials from Mauritania will travel aboard Turkish Airlines (TK 606) and those from Guinea will travel aboard Ethiopian Airlines ET 336 and ET 337.

The Egyptian delegation is expected to arrive on Tuesday night aboard Nile Air via private flight.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

SSNIT struggling to pay salaries – Andrew Awuni

4 hours ago

Anti-graft campaigners criticise Akufo-Addo's approach to fighting cor...

5 hours ago

quot-img-1I never give up faith until I see my fate.

By: David Oscar Yawson quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.26445.2676
Pound Sterling5.67985.6864
Swiss Franc4.60544.6073
Canadian Dollar3.51953.5227
S/African Rand0.33720.3373
Australian Dollar3.49653.5028
body-container-line