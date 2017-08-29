modernghana logo

Black Stars to limit off-field activities in Kumasi ahead of Congo clash

- ghanasoccernet.com
54 minutes ago | Sports News

The Black Stars will not be involved in social activities as they prepare for their crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo because of time. 

The contingent touched down in Kumasi on Monday and has just three days to train for the match.

A trip to Manhyia Palace to pay homage to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been omitted form the team's prorgamme.

Donations made to orphanages in the Garden City has been put on hold due to the closeness of the match.

The technical team has just three days to train with the team before the contest on Friday.

