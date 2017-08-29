modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Intense competition for Ghana goalkeeping first choice position

- ghanasoccernet.com
54 minutes ago | Sports News

Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah will have goalkeeper selection dilemma ahead of the team's upcoming double header 2018 FIFA World Cup against Congo.

Maritzburg United new recruit Richard Ofori, who was in between the sticks during Ghana's 5-0 trouncing of Ethiopia, will have to fend off competition from Lawrence Ati Zigi for the starting berth in the much anticipated clash.

Meanwhile Ati Zigi, who was excluded from former coach Avram Grant's final squad for the 2017 AFCON in Gabon,  has been invited for the clash and he's expected to battle Ofori for the starting spot.

Ghana will host the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on 1 September before jetting off to Brazzaville four days time for the return encounter.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

SSNIT struggling to pay salaries – Andrew Awuni

2 hours ago

Anti-graft campaigners criticise Akufo-Addo's approach to fighting cor...

3 hours ago

quot-img-1success is a leader that cannot be climbed with you hands in your pocket

By: seth quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.26445.2676
Pound Sterling5.67985.6864
Swiss Franc4.60544.6073
Canadian Dollar3.51953.5227
S/African Rand0.33720.3373
Australian Dollar3.49653.5028
body-container-line