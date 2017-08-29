modernghana logo

Egypt players hit top form ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Uganda in Kampala

- ghanasoccernet.com
54 minutes ago | Sports News

The Egyptian stars will arrive in Kampala this week having put fear and terror in the hearts and minds of their opponents with stars like Mohammed Sallah, El Mohammedy and Ahmed Hegazy all finding form and fortune at club level.

Salah in particular has frightening pace and will be integral in the Pharoah's quest to hit the very best of form against the Cranes of Uganda in Kampala this weekend.

They very well know that Ghana has played themselves into a very complicated situation and will not want to leave any traces of hope after the game against the Cranes.

Arsenal's Mohammed Elneny has also seen some games for the club this season and is tipped to come good for both club and national team this season.

West Brom have had a smooth start to the season mainly because of their goal scoring Egyptian defender Ahmed Hagazy who has been stupendous for them at both ends of the filed coupled with the kind of monstrous start Mohammed Salah has had at Liverpool the Egyptians will take some stopping.

Egypt have six points from their two games while Ghana who have been to the World Cup in the last three editions have just a point from the first two games.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

