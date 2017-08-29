modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Uganda weakened by the departure of Milutin Sredojevic ahead of highly anticipated Egypt clash

- ghanasoccernet.com
20 minutes ago | Sports News

Uganda have been weakened with the departure of their charismatic coach Milutin Micho Sredejovic who has left to join South African giants Orlando Pirates.

The Serbian tactician has been the reason for the raise of the Cranes in recent times and has been adored by the million in the country.

However issues of unpaid salaries and off the pitch challenges with the Ugandan Football Association meant his situation was unattainable and thus hid departure.

His assistant has since been promoted to take over from him and the first test will be to pull the plugs on mighty Egypt who are favourite to land the sole ticket for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Russia.

Ghana will have an interest in the game as they take on the Red Devils of Congo knowing very well that anything but all three points will be disastrous.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

SSNIT struggling to pay salaries – Andrew Awuni

30 minutes ago

Anti-graft campaigners criticise Akufo-Addo's approach to fighting cor...

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Man can not be really a mentor whilst man is not prefect.Jesus Christ the mentor for all.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.26445.2676
Pound Sterling5.67985.6864
Swiss Franc4.60544.6073
Canadian Dollar3.51953.5227
S/African Rand0.33720.3373
Australian Dollar3.49653.5028
body-container-line