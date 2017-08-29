TOP STORIES
Congo to touch down in Accra on Wednesday for World Cup qualifier
Ghana's opponents Congo will arrive in the country on Wednesday for Friday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
Head coach SÃ©bastien MignÃ© and his troops have been preparing in Brazzaville for the double-header.
The Red Devils squad includes four home-based players and foreign stars like Thievy Bifouma (Osmanlispor, Turkey) and Fabrice Nguessi Ondama (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco).
Congo are without a point in the qualifiers after two rounds of matches.
They will host the Black Stars four days after playing in Kumasi.
DR Congo squad:
Goalkeepers:
Mouko Barel (CS La Mancha, Congo), Mafoumbi Christoffer (Free State Stars, South Africa), Ndzila Pavelh (Etoile du Congo, Congo)
Defenders:
Barenger Itoua (CARA Brazzaville, Congo), Vladis-Emmerson Illoy-Ayyet (Olimpik Donetsk, Ukraine), Dikamona Clevid (Bourg-PÃ©ronnas, France), Badila Tobias (Nancy, France), Baudary Marvin (Zulte Waregem, Belgium), Fernand Mayembo (Grenoble, France), Bouka Moutou Arnold (Dijon, France)
Midfielders:
Oniangue Prince (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England), Pambou Yves Simon (DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda, Slovakia), Jordan Massengo (Union SG, France), Ndinga Delvln (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia), Avounou Durel (Caen, France), Magnokele Bissiki Dimitri (AC Leopards, Congo), Ndockyt Merveil (Tirana, Albania)
Strikers: Dore Ferebory (Angers, France), Thievy Bifouma (Osmanlispor, Turkey), Fabrice Nguessi Ondama (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Bahamboula Dylan (Dijon, France), Rahavi Kifoueti (Doxa Katokopias, Cypriot), Tsoumou Juvehl (Unattached), Saint Louis Dylan (Saint Etienne, France)
