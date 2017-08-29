modernghana logo

Refs for the World Cup qualifier to arrive in Ghana tomorrow

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Tunisian referee Youssef Essrayi who will handle Ghana's upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Red Devils of Congo will touch down in the country tomorrow.

The 40-year-old will be assisted by countrymen Jridi Faouzi and Marwene Saad with Nasrallah Jaouadi the fourth referee.

Essrayi has officiated in two World Cup qualifying matches- hist first was Ivory Coast's 1-0 win at Liberia in November 2015 and the 2-0 defeat of Cape Verde last October.

He became an international referee five years ago.
The match will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on 1 September.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

