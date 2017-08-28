modernghana logo

BREAKING NEWS: Ghanaian forward Maxwell Acosty completes HNK Rijeka move

- ghanasoccernet.com
11 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian forward Maxwell Boadu Acosty has completed a 3-year move from Italian Serie A side Crotone to Croatian giants HNK Rijeka, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The deal completed on Monday afternoon will see the Ghanaian forward playing for the Croatian giants until 2021 with an option to extend.

The Croatian club sealed the deal after agreeing personal terms with the player and his club Crotone FC earlier this week.

The 25-year old put pen to paper to sign the three-year deal with the Stadion Rujevica outfit after passing his medical.

The Ghana international has previously played for Modena FC, Carpi, Chievo Verona, Reggiana and Juve Stabia

Boadu is yet to earn a call-up to feature for Ghana at any level.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

