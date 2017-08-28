TOP STORIES
"the things u manufacture in your inner spirit is exactly what people see in ur outer reflection"By: christy brown
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Black Stars arrive in Kumasi for Congo qualifier; 11 players partake in recovery training
The Black Stars have arrived in Kumasi ahead of Friday's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo.
Eleven (11) out of the invited 24 players turned up on the first day of training.
Head coach Kwesi Appiah supervised a recovery training which took place at the Golden Tulip Hotel premises.
The team trained on the hard tennis court to get them in shape ahead of the rigorous exercise on the pitch.
Captain Asamoah Gyan, his deputy Andre Ayew and brother Jordan are yet to report to camp.
Turkey-based Joseph Attamah will arrive tonight likewise US-based duo Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News