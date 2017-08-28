modernghana logo

Ghana FA to restructure U15 Championship- regional teams to compete

- ghanasoccernet.com
40 minutes ago | Sports News

The Ghana Football Association has decided to restructure the U15 Championship after its maiden edition last year.

Sixteen (16) teams group into two zones competed in the inaugural competition.

The Northern Zone comprised teams from Ashanti A, Ashanti B, Brong Ahafo A, Brong Ahafo B, Upper East, Upper West, Northern and Utrecht Academy.

Greater Accra A, Greater Accra B, Central, Western, Eastern, Volta, Unistar Academy and Winneba Academy played in the Southern Zone.

But the Ghana FA Executive Committee says it is considering a new format.

''The Executive Committee is considering a new format for the U15 Regional Football Championship. A proposal to form regional teams instead of clubs to play in the National Championship will be considered after the success of the first edition,'' a statement on Ghana FA website read.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

