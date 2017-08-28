modernghana logo

Bundesliga side Schalke O4 shut door on Baba Rahman

German Bundesliga side Schalke o4 have completely shut their door on Ghana and Chelsea left back Baba Rahman as the player does not show promise of returning any time soon.

Baba Rahman has gone under the knife following his injury during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana and despite the modern medical facilities of Chelsea, the talented left back is yet to be on his feet fully.

And according to Schalke Sorting Director Christian Heidel, "It makes no sense now," to still want to rely on the Ghanaian.

According to reports emerging from the German media, Baba could go for another operation which can sideline him until winter.

And Heidel believes that it will not be sensible to hook on to him when he will get well at a time the window is opened.

"If he is fit again, we would already have the winter transfer window. We have agreed to wait and think about it in winter, "says Heidel.

With Bastian Oczipka, there is only a trained left-back in the Schalke squad.

"We do not completely close our eyes at the back left," says Heidel.

If there is no new entry, all-rounder Daniel Caligiuri would be the back-up for Oczipka. "He could play the position to the left," says Heidel.

The Ghana left back will hence stay at Chelsea and recuperate completely.

