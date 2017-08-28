modernghana logo

Ex-star Emmanuel Armah 'Senegal' wants to train current Black Stars defender for free

- ghanasoccernet.com
39 minutes ago | Sports News

Ex-international Emmanuel Armah Senegal wants to voluntarily train defenders of the current Ghana squad.

The former Hearts of Oak stalwart believes he has the acumen to pass on to the select band of players.

Armah was nicknamed 'Senegal' after his exploits at the 1992 Nations Cup finals in the West African country.

'Armah has told some Ghana FA officials he is willing to help the senior national team for free,'' a source quoted an official of the Ghana FA.

''He has already told the technical committee he is not disturbed about the poor finances of the GFA which may cause salaries to be delayed for several months.

''He said he is only driven to give something back to the country that made him and he believes he can impact what he has learnt working with age-group teams in Accra and its environs to make a difference with the country's team.''

