TOP STORIES
dont fall for someone unless they are wiling to catch uBy: [email protected]
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
CONFIRMED: Alhassan Wakaso signs three year deal with Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes
Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso has finally signed a three year deal with Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes to bring his 8 months stay with Lorient to an end GHANAsoccernet.com.
The 25-year-old midfielder is not new to the Portuguese league having spent three seasons with mid table team Rio Ave and before that with with Portimonensi.
The Ghanaian signed a three year deal and will now be expected to be in the team that will play against Boavista after the international break.
Guimaraes have had a disappointing start to the season and are 11th on the league table with three games gone- the arrival of the Ghanaian is expected to boost the team and allow the forward players more freedom to go up the pitch to get goals.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News