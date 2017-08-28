TOP STORIES
BASICALLY, A PROFFESION IS WHAT YOU RECEIVE MONEY FOR WHILES OTHERS DO IT FOR FUN NO MATTER HOW RECKLESS U GO ABOUT IT.By: WISDOM AMEGATSEY
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Mubarak Wakaso's disciplinary record highlighted after yellow card in Barcelona clash
Mubarak Wakaso's disciplinary record was highlighted once again during Deportivo Alaves 2-0 home defeat to Barcelona on Saturday.
The Ghana midfielder picked up a yellow card in the 36th minute to tally ten in his last 12 Spanish La Liga matches.
Wakaso also has one red card in the games.
With Sergio Ramos, he has all the numbers to become one of the dirtiest players in the Spanish top-flight.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News