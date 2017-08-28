modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
Mubarak Wakaso's disciplinary record highlighted after yellow card in Barcelona clash

- ghanasoccernet.com
38 minutes ago | Sports News

Mubarak Wakaso's disciplinary record was highlighted once again during Deportivo Alaves 2-0 home defeat to Barcelona on Saturday.

The Ghana midfielder picked up a yellow card in the 36th minute to tally ten in his last 12 Spanish La Liga matches.

Wakaso also has one red card in the games.
With Sergio Ramos, he has all the numbers to become one of the dirtiest players in the Spanish top-flight.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

