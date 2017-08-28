TOP STORIES
“He who wishes the downfall of another will have destruction at the gate of him success.”By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Black Stars B to start camping on Thursday for WAFU Nations Cup
The Black Stars B are expected to resume camping on Thursday August 31 as they prepare for the WAFU tournament.
The Black Stars B technical team is expected to name it's 18-man squad for the competition later this week.
Ghana will face Gambia in the preliminary round of the competition in the tournament opener on 9 September in Essipong.
The 2017 WAFU Nations Cup which will be staged in Cape Coast and Takoradi from 9-24 September.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News