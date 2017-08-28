TOP STORIES
If possible, its for every man to his wife.RESPECT her like a mother,PROTECT her like a daughter and LOVE her BESTBy: akoaso-HH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Leeds United forward Caleb Ekuban to undergo foot surgery this week
Ghanaian and Leeds United forward Caleb Ekuban is preparing to undergo a foot surgery after picking up a serious injury last week.
Ekuban started very well at Leeds United and was leading their line for them in their bid to punch their weight in the championship this season.
But a clash with an opposing defender means he he will now have to go through the knife and spend some considerable amount of time out of the field.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News