Ghana hoping that Uganda will do them a favour by holding mighty Egypt

12 minutes ago

Every Ghanaian will be hoping that Uganda will be able to at least hold the mighty Egypt when they meet in Kampala for their 2018 World Cup Qualifiers this weekend.

The last time the two sides met,  Egypt beat Uganda with an 89th minute goal  at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Cranes' goalkeeper says it adds extra spice to their Group E tie.

"It's going to be fireworks in Kampala because they know what kind of a team we are," Onyango told BBC Sport.

