Isaac Donkor draws inspiration from Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'to finish what I started' at Cesena

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Isaac Donkor claims he re-joined Serie B side Cesena 'to finish what I started'- just like Manchester United ace Zlatan Ibrahimovic. 

The defender signed a permanent three-year deal last month after spending the second half of last season at the club.

The 21-year-old was snapped up from giants Inter Milan where he was contracted to until 2019.

Donkor is thought manged 8 appearances last season
He has been at Inter Milan since 2010 where graduated from the academy side.

I come back to finish what i started @cesenacalcio
A post shared by I.D95🇬🇭 (@isaacdonkor___) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:37am PDT


