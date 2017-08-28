modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Man City smash Ghanaian transfer record with $2m swoop for talented teenager Aminu Mohammed

- ghanasoccernet.com
26 minutes ago | Sports News

Manchester City have smashed the Ghanaian transfer record with their US$ 2m offer for talented WAFA kid Aminu Mohammed.

Striker Emmanuel Clottey held that record after Tunisian giants Esperance paid US$ 1.5 million for the then Berekum Chelsea player in 2012.

Mohammed, 16, has immense dribbling skills and scoring abilities and has been likened to Brazil superstar Neymar.

There are reports Spanish giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich of Germany were after his signature.

He spent two weeks with City on observation before he was handed the bumper deal after extensive negotiations.

Man City signed him last week after negotiations with his Ghana Premier League side WAFA were completed.

He will be loaned out to a club in Norway, Holland, France or Belgium for him to gain playing time and valuable European experience before he will return to City.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

NDC Still In Comfortable Lead – Koku Anyidoho

26 minutes ago

SSNIT’s bidding processes for software deal ‘poor’ – Persol

46 minutes ago

quot-img-1I believe in hard work and love people who are focused and determined.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line