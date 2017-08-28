TOP STORIES
a dead goat fears no knifeBy: Ghanaian Adage
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Asante Kotoko coach Pollack optimistic title challenge is on course
Asante Kotoko coach Steve Pollack believes his side are still in the title race after Sunday's 2-1 win over Bolga All Stars on Sunday.
The Porcupine Warriors are in fourth place and 8 eight points behind leaders Aduana Stars.
With five matches to the end of the season, the Englishman is remaining hopeful of causing an upset.
''It was an important win for us, with this win I think we still have a chance to win the league,'' he said in a post-match conference.
''We have a couple of matches to go and the most important thing is to win all those matches.''
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News