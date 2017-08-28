modernghana logo

Asante Kotoko coach Pollack optimistic title challenge is on course

- ghanasoccernet.com
5 minutes ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Pollack believes his side are still in the title race after Sunday's 2-1 win over Bolga All Stars on Sunday. 

The Porcupine Warriors are in fourth place and 8 eight points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

With five matches to the end of the season, the Englishman is remaining hopeful of causing an upset.

''It was an important win for us, with this win I think we still have a chance to win the league,'' he said in a post-match conference.

''We have a couple of matches to go and the most important thing is to win all those matches.''

