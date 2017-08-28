modernghana logo

Ghana foreign-based players face decisive week as transfer deadline looms

This week will be decisive for some Ghanaian players seeking to swap clubs before the European transfer window shuts.

Torino star Afriyie Acquah will be pushing for an exit to join Championship side Birmingham City who have had an offer rejected.

He could be replaced by Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah.

Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga and his bench role at the King Power Stadium has fueled talks.

Striker Majeed Waris is on the verge leaving French side FC Lorient for the English Premier League with Burnley said to be in the lead.

Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso will be seeking to finalize his move to Portuguese Liga side Vitoria Guimaraes from the French Ligue 2 side.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

