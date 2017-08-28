modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Black Stars set to train today in Kumasi for Congo clash, 13 players expected to report

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

The Black Stars will start training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium today (Monday) for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah has four days to prepare his charges for the must-win qualifier to remain in the hunt for a qualification berth.

GHANASoccernet.com understands 13 players should be available for training.

Turkey-based duo captain Asamoah Gyan and John Boye, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Richard ofori, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku, Ebenezer Ofori, Christian Atsu, Kwadwo Poku, Thomas Agyeapong, Eric Gyasi have arrived in the country.

They will be joined by home based duo Gideon Waja and Joseph Addo.

Appiah invited 24 players for the two matches with the return leg to played in Brazzaville on 5 September.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Fraudsters ‘Take Over’ MASLOC As Managers Caution Public

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo’s Corruption Fight Right Approach—Kufuor

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Living a Life that Matters is not a matter of chance or by birth but by choice. Choose to live a life that Matters

By: SAMUEL OCRAN PALMY quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line