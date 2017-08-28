modernghana logo

Accra to host CAF Executive Committee meeting next month

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

A high powered delegation led by CAF President Ahmad and members of the CAF Executive Committee will visit Ghana next month for various activities.

The entire leadership of the continent's football governing body will arrive in Accra on Thursday September 21.

They will be in Ghana for a meeting where some key decisions on African football will be taken.

The delegation is expected to pay a courtesy call on His Excellency the President Nana Akufo Addo at the Jubilee House on September 22, a day before some official meetings.

They will also attend the Alhaji Sly Tetteh memorial lectures which will be held in Accra.

The entire delegation will then travel to Cape Coast where they will watch the final match of the WAFU Cup of Nations tournament which will be hosted by Ghana.

The CAF delegation is expected to depart on September 25. Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi is the current 1st Vice President of CAF.

Source: Ghanafa.org

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

