Volta Media XI Records First Victory This Year
Volta Media XI had their first win in the year 2017 after posting a 1-0 victory against V1 TV at the Police Depot Park in Ho.
The Match, played on Saturday, August 26, saw the Newest and First Television station welcomed by the entire Media fraternity in Ho with the friendly game.
The entertaining but tough game also witnessed some brilliant defensive work by the Media XI team which denied V1 TV scoring chances.
It wasn't long in the first half when Randy Ahadzi, who was loaned to V1 TV, failed to latch onto a pass first time, allowing Media XI defence to cover.
Godwin Titus' scored the only goal of the game, 20 minutes into the first half as he expertly headed home a cross from Senyo.
V1 TV came back stronger in the second half, after their fight for the equalizer in the first half yielded to nothing.
They therefore threatened the defense of Media XI but they were resolute on the day and always cleared their lines.
V1 TV had their second bright chance to equalize in the second half but Randy Edudzi Ahadzi, failed on again, missing from close range.
Randy therefore fails to score against his team also allowing Forster Osei Prezo, to keep his second clean sheet.
Coach of V1 TV Christian Chibueze attributed their loss to their inability to convert their chances and poor officiating.
"My players did well, they are not professional players and we could not take our chances but the referee wasn't fair to us."
Gideon Seshie, also known as Pari Pasu who was adjudged MVP of the match was happy about his sides win.
"I am very happy because the win came as a big relief for us because this is our first win this year".
Media XI has since this year played 5 matches of which they've lost 3, drawn 1 and won 1.
V1 TV, however, promised to call for a return leg match anytime soon.
