TOP STORIES
Stigmatisation, dogmatism, lies, intimidation and deceit are all they know and practiseBy: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Bigzie Wushu Kick Boxing Fight Night Hailed
Despite showers of rain that resulted in the new large ring being fixed late, the Bigzie Wushu Kickboxing Fight Night which came off last Friday night has been hailed as well organized with good patronage.
Seven bouts took place involving Isaac Odartey Lamptey and Michael Vanderpuje. The winner, Isaac met Stephen Abudu in his second fight on the night and won to make his fans from Korle Gonno very happy.
Alex Agyekum lost to stylish Sellasi, while Samuel Inkoom beat Stanley Tetteh.
Samuel Plange also excited the fans with a win over Enoch Annan.
In an amateur fight to spice the programe, Aminu Quarshie won over Eric Amersheko.
Derek Maceire who trained the referees and judges contributed much to the event by fixing the ropes on the ring and supporting the organisers to dismantle the big ring.
He said the event has revealed that the people lack entertainment and sporting activities.
He urged companies to back the promoter to organize bigger programs as they now have a ring.
Troy Robinson, the promoter noted that he was disappointed emotionally, morally, physically and mentally, expressing that the event cost him a lot.
He however expressed gratitude to the management of the Korle Beach Resort for supporting the free show programme, and some media orgnisations who gave some publicity notably; Peace fm, Hot fm, Radio Gold, Muntie fm, Radio Univers, modernghana.com, ghanaweb.com and GTV24.
He hinted that a second show is coming up on September 15 which would parade some of the country’s best kickboxers against counterparts from Nigeria, Togo and Benin.
The international programme is fixed for the Korle Beach Resort.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Boxing