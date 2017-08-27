modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Lameck Bagerbasey and others emerge winners in McDan Junior Open tourney

GNA
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug. 27, GNA - Lameck Bagerbasey from Winneba defeated Amos Asante from Ashaiman 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in a thrilling final encounter to win the boys Under 12 Mcdan Junior Open Tennis championship, which ended over the weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Court.

The two finalists, who conquered West Africa in April, will represent Ghana in Morocco in the Africa Junior Championship next month.

In the girls U-12 division, Tracy Amaph from Tarkwa beat Sekina Adams from Tema 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 to win that category whilst Bright Nortey of Osu brushed aside competition from Ishmael Dowuona 7-6, 6-3 to win the boys U-14 category.

In the rest of the categories, Aaron Asante, Mariama Ibrahim and Aleona Ankrah won in the boys U-16, girls U-16 and the girls U-14 respectively.

For their efforts they received a cash prize of GH¢2,000.00 and educational scholarship from McDan Group of Companies, sponsors of the championship.

They were also given gold medals, a certificate and products from Twellium Industries.

The runner ups also walked away with GH¢1,500.00, scholarships, silver medals, certificates and products from Twellium Industries.

The semi finalists were also rewarded with an amount of GH¢1,000.00 scholarship, bronze medals, certificates and products from Twellium.

The President of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) commended the sponsors for investing in the development of Tennis and in the country, saying that, 'this is exactly what we need to develop the budding talents in the sport.'

'This has been a successful competition and the future looks bright for Ghana Tennis. There are many talents in the country.

"This event came at the right time as when junior team will be competing in the Africa Championship and this will help them to correct the rough edges and deliver. We will continue training from here.'

Ms Abigail Mckorley of McDan Group of Companies said she was pleased with the reintroduction of the competition and that the event is here to stay.

She promised a mega Junior Open tourney next year and encouraged the losers not to despair but to continue training towards future tournaments.

GNA

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

A-Plus’ corruption claims baseless – Deputy Chief of Staff

4 hours ago

Give us peace else we’ll demand it – Anyidoho to NPP

6 hours ago

quot-img-1No matter how big the goat is, it can never be bigger than a baby elephant.

By: Henry Allotey- Ghana quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line