McDan Scholarships For Rising Tennis Stars
Mr. Obodai Sai, Sales & Marketing Manager of McDan Shipping on behalf of the CEO Dr. Daniel Mckorley on Saturday evening announced a mouth watering 2000ghc scholarship package for the winners of the McDan Juniors Tennis Open.
This would be in addition to their trophies, gold medals and certificates as well as drinks from Trillium Ghana Ltd, producers of Verna Mineral Water, Planet Soft Drink and Rush Energy Drink.
The runners up and bronze medalists are going to recieve 1,500ghc and 1,000ghc scholarships respectively plus trophies, certificates and drinks from the sponsors.
Mrs. Abigail Mckorkey who chaired the closing ceremony of the First McDan Junior Open described the 6 day tournament in August as very successful, revealing and entertaining, especially the final games.
“the Juniors Tournament is back and will become better and bigger” she assured.
Mr. Isaac Duah, President of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) in an interview with Yours Truly said he was happy that the winners spread across from Osu to Ashiaman to Winneba to Tarkwa and prayed that those selected to represent Ghana in Morocco will excel.
He thanked McDan and other sponsors, Trillium Gh Ltd, Nationwide Mutual Health Insurance for bring back the juniors competition as that is where the stars are discovered.
Tournament Director Nat Attoh prayed that the McDan Open would be the preparing grounds for grooming tennis talents to represent Ghana at the Davis Cup and ATP tournaments.
Mariama Ibrahim on behalf of the winners thanked McDan Group for their marvelous and fantastic support for tennis in Ghana. She promised to train harder to retain her form and hoped other companies are going to support tennis.
Tracy Ampah of Tarkwa won the girls Under 12, after Aleona Ankrah took first position in the girls Under 14, Mariama Ibrahim won the girls Under 16.
Lameck Bagerbaseh won the boys Under 12, Bright Nortey was the boys Under 14 champion, with Aaron Asante claiming the boys Under 16.
Generally, the McDan Juniors Open 2017 was successful with free and fair officiating spiced with moderate patronage and fantastic sponsorship package.
