Lameck Bagerbaseh Wins McDan Tennis Under 12 In Style
Lameck Bagerbaseh of Winneba displayed resilience and will power to come back from a set down to beat Amos Asante of Ashiaman at the finals of the boys Under 12 of the McDan Junior Tennis Open on Saturday.
The finals at the Accra Sports Stadium courts started late due to a slight downpour and had to end under flood lights with Bagerbaseh playing good tennis to come out with an impressive results of 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Both players who are in the national team proved their preparedness for the up coming Africa Juniors Open slated for Morocco from September 9, 2017.
Bright Nortey beat Ismael Dowuona in an all Osu natives affair at the Under 14 boys finals with a score of 7-6(6), 6-3.
Tracy Ampah of Tarkwa defeated Sekina Adama of Tema 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 to win the girls under 12.
Earlier on Friday, Mariama Ibrahim beat Naa Mckorley at the final of the girls Under 16.
Mrs. Abigail Mckorkey who chaired the closing ceremony described the 6day tournament in August as very successful, revealing and entertaining, especially the final games. “ the Juniors Tournament is back and will become better and bigger” she assured.
Mr. Obodai Sai, Sales & Marketing Manager of McDan Shipping on behalf of the CEO Dr. Daniel Mckorley announced a 2000ghc scholarship package for the winners in addition to their trophies, gold medals and certificates as well as drinks from Trillium Ghana Ltd, producers of Verna Mineral Water, Planet Soft Drink and Rush Energy Drink.
The runners up and bronze medalists got 1,500ghc and 1,000ghc scholarships respectively plus trophies, certificates and drinks from the sponsors.
Mr. Isaac Duah, President of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) in an interview with Yours Truly said he was happy that the winners spread across from Osu to Ashiaman to Winneba to Tarkwa and prayed that those selected to represent Ghana in Morocco will excel.
He thanked McDan and other sponsors, Trillium Gh Ltd, Nationwide Mutual Health Insurance for bring back the juniors competition as that is where the stars are discovered.
Tournament Director prayed that the purpose of the tournament, which is to groom talents to represent Ghana at the Davis Cup and ATP tournaments would be realized.
