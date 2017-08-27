TOP STORIES
I Want To Become A Tennis Queen—Mariama Ibrahim
Mariama Ibrahim, winner of the girls Under 16 of the McDan Junior Open believes she can become the Tennis Queen of Africa if she trains very hard and gets the opportunity of playing in big tournaments.
Speaking to Yours Truly at the end of the 2017 McDan Open, the Winneba Sports College Tennis Club product who represented Ghana at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in Bahamas said her aim is to win and win all her matches to become a star in the future.
She said the Commonwealth Youth Games has opened her eyes to the world of sports and she has realized that there are many opportunities in sports, so she has taken the game of tennis very serious and want to win every game that she plays.
Mariama Ibrahim said the McDan Open Under 16 final against Naa Mckorley, daughter of Dr. Dan Mckorley was not intimidating at all because she has always triumph over her any time they meet and so she has a psychological advantage.
She praised her coach, Noah Bargebaseh for grooming not only her but other young players who came to the tournament and exceled like young Lameck Bargebaseh who stole the show in the last game of the tournament.
