Match Report: Tema Youth 1-0 WAFA SC-Harbour Boys dent Academy Boys title chase

25 minutes ago | Sports News

Tema Youth gave their survival chances a boost with a hard fought 1-0 win over title chasers WAFA SC at home on Sunday.

Substitute Aaron Awannorh applied a blistering header to Ekow Benson's cross in the 76th minute to divide the two sides.

His effort bounced off the pitch and rolled into the net which left goalkeeper Theophilus Jackson completely beaten.

But WAFA have every right to complain after referee Reginald Lathbridge denied them a clean goal.

Striker Justice Amate connected home from close range but the centre man claimed he impeded goalkeeper Eric Adjetey.

The result meant the Academy Boys have been toppled as leaders following Aduana Stars win over Inter Allies at home.

