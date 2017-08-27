modernghana logo

Match Report: Asante Kotoko 2-1 Bolga All Stars - Abass and Yakubu Mohammed score as Porcupine Warriors as get three points

- ghanasoccernet.com
25 minutes ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko enjoyed a Sunday stroll in the Baba Yara stadium sun as they cruised to a 2-1 victory against bottom side Bolga All Stars.

Coach Steven Pollack called on his charges to respond after their 2-0 defeat at the hands of WAFA and they did in brilliant fashion.

First half goals from Yakubu Mohammed and Abass Mohammed earned the Porcupine Warriors all three points against beleaguered side.

And the Kotoko will have their confidence restored following no wins in their two outstanding games against Hearts of Oak and WAFA.

Asante Kotoko were on top from the off and it was no surprise when they eventually broke through in the 16th minute.

Midfielder Jackson Owusu sent an inch perfect pass to Abass who literally passed the ball into the net.

Six minutes later another Mohammed, this time Yakubu increased the tally. Kwame Boahen and Emmanuel Gyamfi played quick 1-2 with Boahen teeing up Yakubu to lob over the goalie.

There was little danger although Imoro Ibrahim got a consolation goal against the run of play.

The only question on a comfortable afternoon appeared to be how many more Kotoko would score.

And Yakubu was guilty of squandering glaring opportunities including a penalty in the second half.

Kwame Boahen picked up man of the match award.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

