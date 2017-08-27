modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Breaking News: Dreams FC return to Ghana top-flight after emphatic 3-0 win over Okwahu United

- ghanasoccernet.com
25 minutes ago | Sports News

Dreams FC returned to the Ghana top-flight on Sunday after their emphatic 3-0 win over Okwahu United sealed them a place in the Premier League.

The Still Believe lads return to the country's flagship competition at the first attempt, just one season after they were demoted from the top-flight.

Their win over Asase Aban ensured that they cannot be caught by second-placed Heart of Lions who dropped points on Saturday.

Dreams sealed their return to top-flight soccer following Heart of Lions' loss to Young Wise in the Zone's match.

The Kweiman based side become the second club to seal their place in the top-flight for next season after Karela United secured their place earlier this month.

More to follow soon:

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

A-Plus’ corruption claims baseless – Deputy Chief of Staff

1 hour ago

Give us peace else we’ll demand it – Anyidoho to NPP

3 hours ago

quot-img-1Stop judging so dat u may not be judged.

By: Omosexy quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line