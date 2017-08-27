modernghana logo

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Reds thump hapless Gunners at Anfield

BBC Sport
1 hour ago | Sports News

Liverpool put in a scintillating display to thrash a woeful Arsenal at Anfield.

Joe Gomez crossed for Roberto Firmino to head home and the scorer set up Sadio Mane, who cut in from the left and curled home their second goal.

Mohamed Salah scored a third after dispossessing Hector Bellerin 70 yards from goal before sprinting half of the pitch unmarked to slot home.

Salah then crossed for substitute Daniel Sturridge to head a fourth.

Both managers made surprise team selections – Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez started for the first time this season, with record signing Alexandre Lacazette dropped to the bench.

The Gunners, who played a three-man central defence, were cut open at will and could have lost by more.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rested goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, with Loris Karius making his first appearance since January.

The German almost played himself into trouble on several occasions but did not have a single save to make.

