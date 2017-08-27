TOP STORIES
THE EXTENT OF OUR FAITH ALLOWS GOD TO WORK TO THAT EXTENT.By: ADDO DENIS JUNIOR
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
LIVE: Olympics - Hearts - 2017/18 Ghana Premier League
GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the live text update of the titanic Mantse Derby between Accra Great Olympics and Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium as well as updates from other centers as the Ghana Premier League hits the roof.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News