Central Region emerges champions in inter-regional schools athletics

GNA
3 minutes ago | Sports News

Cape Coast, Aug. 27, GNA - The Central Region emerged as the overall winners in this year's Inter-Regional Senior High Schools sports festival held at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The schools competed in soccer, athletics and cross country events.

Ashanti region placed second with the Eastern region taking the third position.

Western, Greater Accra, Volta, Upper East, Northern and Brong- Ahafo regions placed fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth positions respectively, with the upper west region placing tenth.

Mr Albert Bonney, the Regional Physical Education Coordinator commended the athletes for their performance and good sportsmanship.

He appealed to the Ministry of Education to increase the funding for athletics to enable them to prepare the outstanding athletes for national assignment.

GNA

Sports News

