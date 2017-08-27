TOP STORIES
Mayweather stops McGregor in 10th round of historic fight
Accra, Aug. 27, GNA - Floyd Mayweather Jnr, extended his perfect career record to 50 fights unbeaten by stopping Conor McGregor in the 10th round of the richest boxing bout in history.
Mayweather won by a TKO in a historic fight that saw the Mixed Martial Art fighter McGregor facing the experienced boxer.
In the 10th round of a surprisingly well-matched fight, Mayweather backed McGregor onto the ropes with a series of punches and with McGregor offering little resistance, referee Robert Byrd rightly stepped in and stopped the fight with 1:55 minutes remaining in the round.
All the judges had it for Mayweather at 89-81, 89-82 and 87-83 when the stoppage came.
McGregor's stamina was in question as the fight wore on and by the sixth round he started showing signs of tiredness in the late rounds as Mayweather made easy work of him.
"I gave the fans what they wanted to see,' Mayweather said after the fight. 'I told them that I owed them for the Pacquiao fight. I must come straight ahead and give them a show.'
The emphatic victory was enough for the typically defensive fighter to say farewell to boxing in a thrilling fashion, as Mayweather announced his retirement again. GNA
