Morata scores as Chelsea see off Everton

BBC Sport
33 minutes ago | Sports News

Chelsea produced a dominant home performance to comfortably beat Everton for their second win of the Premier League season.

Cesc Fabregas broke Everton’s resistance by coolly clipping into the bottom corner from Alvaro Morata’s instinctive knockdown, ending a smart move that began with a quick free-kick.

Morata’s thumping header doubled Chelsea’s lead before the break, the Spaniard gleefully finishing from Cesar Azpilicueta’s perfect cross.

Everton did not get a sight of goal until Sandro’s poor scuffed shot was deflected wide shortly after the break, a move that was only started by Azpilicueta’s mistake.

In truth, Chelsea really ought to have scored more; Victor Moses shot straight at Jordan Pickford when played through, and Pedro drove just wide after nutmegging Gylfi Sigurdsson on the edge of the box.

The Toffees, playing their third tricky away game in six days, have now failed to win in their past 23 league matches at Stamford Bridge.

For Chelsea, this was the perfect follow-up to last weekend’s impressive victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

