Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Defender Joshua Yaro flashed straight RED in Philadelphia Union draw
Ghanaian defender Joshua Yaro was shown a straight red card as Philadelphia Union drew 2-2 with Atalanta United at home in Major League Soccer.
Yaro dragged down Josef Martinez early in the second half on a play ruled a denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity.
This was in the 55th minute when Union were leading 2-1.
It is been a tough year for Yaro, the 2nd overall 2016 SuperDraft pick who can't seem to put together any sort of extended run of both form and fitness as a pro.
Saturday was the second straight game in which the former Georgetown University star has committed a costly error (he conceded a late, game-tying penalty kick at San Jose last week) and he may have to dig deep to sustain his confidence when he returns from suspension.
