Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah scores debut MLS goal as Columbus Crew beat FC Dallas
Columbus Crew's much-maligned Designated Player Jonathan Mensah scored his first MLS goal on Saturday in their 2-1 win over Dallas FC at home.
The centre-back headed home a long free kick cross by Higuain in the 71st minute to bring the Columbus lead to 2-0.
The goal was the first of Mensah's MLS career.
Mensah also made a crucial goal line clearance in the 39th minute to prevent a Dallas goal after goalkeeper Zack Steffen was pulled off his line.
