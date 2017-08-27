TOP STORIES
ONE IS ALWYAS FREE FROM ALL THOUGHTS MEETING A REAL LOVER /OR SOMEONE WHO REALLY LOVES YOUBy: akoaso -H-H
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Military Academy ends 2017 inter-platoon boxing competition
Accra, Aug. 26, GNA - The 2017 Inter-Platoon Boxing Competition for the Standard Military Course Intake 57 ended on Friday night at the Addico Square of the Military Academy in Accra.
The two-day event saw 50 cadets, both male and female, battling for their various platoons.
The nights witnessed 25 keenly contested bouts in three weight categories, Lightweight, Bantamweight and Welterweight.
The bouts serves as one of the processes of ensuring the readiness of the Cadets at the War front.
The young officers are trained on the rudiments of boxing before the day of the competition.
Lieutenant Col. Richard Mensah, Chief Training Officer of the Academy in an interview with the GNA sports said boxing and other sporting activities forms part of the training programme for the cadets.
He said the Military Academy uses boxing as a way of training the cadets to fight against an aggressor.
"This is one way of getting the cadets ready for battle. It's important for us to train them in a non-combatant way where they do not have any weapon.
"Every intake goes through this process before passing out.
It's a way of teaching them how to protect themselves".
The chief trainer commended the intakes for exhibiting hard work, dedication and resilience in the Academy.
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Boxing