Ghana new boy Edwin Gyasi arrives for crunch World Cup Qualifiers in a sign of seriousness

- ghanasoccernet.com
18 minutes ago | Sports News

New Black Stars winger Edwin Gyasi has arrived in Ghana and will join the technical team to Kumasi where the team will begin preparations for their World Cup Qualifiers against the Red Devils of Congo.

Gyasi who played a game for his Swedish side on Friday jetted off to Ghana immediately in a move that showed delight the technical team.

The Dutch-born wide man has been rewarded for his incredible performance in the Norwegian top-flight where the statistics make for interesting reading.

Ghana have just a point from the first two games with Egypt having the advantage with six points from the first two games.

Sports News

