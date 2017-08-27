TOP STORIES
There is no good person except GodBy: Bismark Omari Somuah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
No Black Stars training in Accra as technical team is set to jet off to Kumasi on Monday morning
The Black Stars will open their training session at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday evening in a move that head coach Kwesi Appiah has personally vetoed.
Coach Kwesi Appiah has invited 24 players with whom he will work with for the first game in Kumasi before the travelling to Brazaville for the second encounter.
Normally the team would train in Accra up until Wednesday when they move to Kumasi for the game but coach Kwesi Appiah who understands the weight of expectations of Ghanaians has decided that players move directly to Kumasi for the preparations and then the game on Friday.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News