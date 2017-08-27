modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghanaian midfielder Torric Jebrin joins Egyptian side Arab Contractors

- ghanasoccernet.com
47 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Torric Jebrin has joined another Egyptian Premier League side Arab Contractors hours after cancelling his contract with rivals Ismaily.

The former Hearts of Oak signed the deal on Saturday night after his short stint at Ismaily.

The 26-year-old went separate ways with the Ismailia-based side by mutual agreement after tumbling down the pecking order.

He has now joined another Egyptian side Arab Contractors to continue his career in the North African country.

The deal was made possible after contractual and pay worries by all interested parties were met.

Jebrin's agreement with Ismaily was estimated at $300,000. He is the seventh player to leave the Ismailia-based club this season.

The Ghanaian player had already invested his career playing at Saudi Arabian side Al-Wehda. He joined Ismaily in 2015 from Turkey's Bucaspor.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Don’t criticize party in public – Kufuor to NPP

12 hours ago

We’ll reduce electricity tariff soon – Boakye Agyarko

13 hours ago

quot-img-1How you think when you lose determines how long it will take before you win.

By: Ellen Ayepa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line