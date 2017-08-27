TOP STORIES
Ghanaian midfielder Torric Jebrin joins Egyptian side Arab Contractors
Ghana midfielder Torric Jebrin has joined another Egyptian Premier League side Arab Contractors hours after cancelling his contract with rivals Ismaily.
The former Hearts of Oak signed the deal on Saturday night after his short stint at Ismaily.
The 26-year-old went separate ways with the Ismailia-based side by mutual agreement after tumbling down the pecking order.
He has now joined another Egyptian side Arab Contractors to continue his career in the North African country.
The deal was made possible after contractual and pay worries by all interested parties were met.
Jebrin's agreement with Ismaily was estimated at $300,000. He is the seventh player to leave the Ismailia-based club this season.
The Ghanaian player had already invested his career playing at Saudi Arabian side Al-Wehda. He joined Ismaily in 2015 from Turkey's Bucaspor.
