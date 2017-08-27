modernghana logo

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah scores his season's first goal in Wimbledon win over Doncaster Rovers

- ghanasoccernet.com
47 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah scored his first goal of the season for English side AFC Wimbledon on Saturday as they scored twice in two second-half minutes to beat Doncaster Rovers and claim their first victory of this term.

Following an uneventful first half, summer signing Appiah coolly opened the scoring from 12 yards after brilliantly turning Rovers defender Andy Butler on the edge of the box after 58 minutes.

In the first meeting between the two clubs, striker Andy Barcham doubled the hosts' advantage on the hour as his low shot from 18 yards cannoned in off the post.

Only the crossbar denied Callum Kennedy from adding a third for Dons six minutes from time following his curling free-kick.

Only George Long's fine save prevented Danny Andrew's dipping 25-yard free-kick from putting the visitors ahead within three minutes of the restart, before Appiah and Barcham found the net.

Rovers, who were unbeaten this season in all competitions prior to kick-off, came closest to pulling a goal back through substitute Liam Mandeville's speculative effort from 18 yards after 66 minutes but the hosts kept their clean sheet in tact.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

